COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 17, 2021





OVERVIEW – 893 new cases | 1 death | 204 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 57% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 66.3% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

57% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.8%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76%

YK-Delta Region: 74.3%

Southwest Region: 67.4%

Northwest Region: 65.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.7%

Anchorage Region: 59.4%

Other Interior Region: 57.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.9%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.1%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 893 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 875 were residents of: Anchorage (290), Fairbanks (111), Wasilla (71), Bethel Census Area (38), Homer (31), Eagle River (26), Juneau (26), North Pole (26), Palmer (25), Kenai (20), North Slope Borough (19), Kodiak (15), Soldotna (15), Kusilvak Census Area (13), Bethel (12), Utqiaġvik (12), Chugiak (11), Anchor Point (9), Haines Borough (7), Big Lake (6), Delta Junction (6), Fairbanks North Star Borough (6), Valdez (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (5), Ketchikan (5), Sitka (5), Nikiski (4), Nome Census Area (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Tok (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Copper River Census Area (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Willow (3), Craig (2), Dillingham (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Girdwood (2), Salcha (2), Seward (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Unknown (2), and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula, Hooper Bay, Houston, Metlakatla, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sterling, Unalaska, Wrangell, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

18 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation

Homer: 2 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation

Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose tourism

Mat-Su Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Utqiagvik: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 6 with purposes under investigation

Five resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 96,002 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,358.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,207 resident hospitalizations and 454 deaths. Yesterday there were 24 new resident hospitalizations and one new Alaska resident death reported.

The individual who died was an Anchorage male resident in his 60s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 204 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 217 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,921,249 tests have been conducted, with 44,219 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.58%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 695.8. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



