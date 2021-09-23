COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 23, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,330 new cases | 7 deaths | 209 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.3% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 62.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.3% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 77%

YK-Delta Region: 75.1%

Southwest Region: 68.4%

Northwest Region: 67.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.1%

Anchorage Region: 61.4%

Other Interior Region: 58.2%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.5%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.8%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40.7%

CASES – DHSS today announced seven deaths of Alaska residents and 1,285 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

1,285 were residents of: Anchorage (326), Fairbanks (161), Wasilla (94), North Pole (62), Kenai (57), Juneau (48), Kodiak (45), Bethel Census Area (39), Palmer (39), Soldotna (38), Eagle River (32), North Slope Borough (25), Homer (22), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (21), Utqiaġvik (21), Northwest Arctic Borough (17), Sitka (16), Nome Census Area (14), Valdez (14), Chugiak (11), Fairbanks North Star Borough (11), Kotzebue (11), Unalaska (11), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (11), Haines (10), Kusilvak Census Area (10), Dillingham (9), Ketchikan (9), Nikiski (7), Delta Junction (6), Bethel (5), Craig (5), Dillingham Census Area (5), Ester (5), Seward (5), Sterling (5), Big Lake (4), Cordova (4), Douglas (4), Mat-Su Borough (4), Nome (4), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4), Copper River Census Area (3), Denali Borough (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (3), Willow (3), Anchor Point (2), Chevak (2), Girdwood (2), Salcha (2), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2), and one each in Fritz Creek, Healy, Sutton-Alpine, Tok, and Wrangell.

45 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 8 with purposes under investigation

Aleutians West Borough: 5 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 3 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 3 in North Slope oil industry

Wasilla: 2 with purposes under investigation

Cordova: 1 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Utqiaġvik: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 3 in tourism, 12 with purposes under investigation

Twelve resident cases were subtracted and one nonresident case was added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 101,384 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,509.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,316 resident hospitalizations and 473 deaths. Yesterday there were 40 new resident hospitalizations and seven new Alaska resident deaths reported. The individuals who died recently were:

a male Fairbanks resident aged over 80 years

a male Fairbanks resident in his 70s

a female Fairbanks resident in her 30s

a female North Pole resident in her 60s

a male North Pole resident in his 50s

a male Palmer resident in his 70s

a male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 209 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 12 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 221 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.9%.

TESTING – A total of 2,984,249 tests have been conducted, with 45,871 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.95%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 857.6. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



