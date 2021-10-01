COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 30, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,270 new cases | 10 deaths | 203 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.3% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.2% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.3% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.8%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 80.4%

YK-Delta Region: 78.8%

Northwest Region: 70.4%

Southwest Region: 70.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67%

Anchorage Region: 64.2%

Other Interior Region: 59.2%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.4%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.8%

CASES – DHSS today announced 10 deaths of Alaska residents and 1,270 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

1,234 were residents of: Anchorage (429), Fairbanks (101), Wasilla (93), Kenai (58), Soldotna (46), Juneau (45), Palmer (41), Bethel Census Area (39), Kodiak (39), Eagle River (35), Northwest Arctic Borough (35), Petersburg (31), Ketchikan (27), North Pole (21), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (18), Bethel (17), North Slope Borough (15), Kusilvak Census Area (13), Homer (11), Dillingham (10), Chugiak (9), Dillingham Census Area (9), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (7), Fairbanks North Star Borough (6), Kotzebue (6), Nome Census Area (6), Aleutians East Borough (5), Copper River Census Area (5), Delta Junction (4), Nome (4), Sterling (4), Sutton-Alpine (4), Big Lake (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (3), Anchor Point (2), Craig (2), Houston (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Nikiski (2), Seward (2), Skagway (2), Tok (2), Willow (2), Wrangell (2), and one each in Chevak, Fritz Creek, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough – South, Kodiak Island Borough, and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.

36 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 8 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 4 with purposes under investigation

Bristol Bay/ Lake & Peninsula Borough: 3 with purposes under investigation

Kenai: 2 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 2 in North Slope oil industry

Aleutian East Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 with purpose tourism

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Willow: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 5 with purposes under investigation

Three resident cases were added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 109,845 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,820.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,423 resident hospitalizations and 556 deaths. Yesterday there were 30 new resident hospitalizations and ten Alaska resident deaths reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx

All ten Alaska residents died recently:

Male Fairbanks resident in his 50s

Female North Pole resident in her 40s

Male Palmer resident age 80+

Male Anchorage resident age 80+

Male Anchorage resident in his 70s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Male Copper River Census Area resident in his 60s

Male Soldotna resident in his 40s

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.





There are currently 203 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 17 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 220 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.2%.

TESTING – A total of 3,058,523 tests have been conducted, with 43,258 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.41%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 1,161.7. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



