COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – September 14, 2022





Reporting data for September 7-13, 2022

OVERVIEW – 1,494 new cases | 26 newly reported deaths | 66 hospitalizations | 28.3% of Alaskans boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 1,494 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

950 were residents of:

62 – Aleutians East Borough (3 communities)



3 – Anchor Point



238 – Anchorage



26 – Bethel



30 – Bethel Census Area (11 communities)



3 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined



1 – Chevak



6 – Chugiak



8 – Copper River Census Area (3 communities)



3 – Cordova



10 – Dillingham Census Area (3 communities)



2 – Dutch Harbor



27 – Eagle River



52 – Fairbanks



2 – Fritz Creek



1 – Girdwood



53 – Greater Palmer area



71 – Greater Wasilla area



3 – Haines



10 – Homer



13 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (3 communities)



8 – Hooper Bay



6 – Houston/Big Lake area



54 – Juneau



36 – Kenai



2 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North



2 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South



12 – Ketchikan



14 – Kodiak



3 – Kodiak Island Borough (2 communities)



4 – Kotzebue



25 – Kusilvak Census Area (5 communities)



6 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



11 – Metlakatla



11 – Nome



19 – Nome Census Area (6 communities)



17 – North Pole



6 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)



12 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)



4 – Petersburg



2 – Seward



23 – Sitka



17 – Soldotna



3 – Sterling



1 – Sutton-Alpine



5 – Tok



2 – Unalaska



3 – Utqiaġvik



3 – Valdez



8 – Willow



1 – Wrangell



6 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3 communities)



544 nonresident cases were identified in:

54 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



1 – Bethel: purpose under investigation



8 – Chugach Census Area: purpose tourism



1 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



2 – Cordova: 2 purpose under investigation

41 – Denali Borough: 34 purpose tourism, 7 purpose under investigation



24 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



1 – Haines: purpose under investigation

4 – Homer: purpose under investigation



1 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: purpose under investigation

13 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

11 – Kenai: purpose tourism

3 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation

2 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation



4 – Nome: purpose under investigation

1 – North Slope Borough: purpose under investigation



8 – Seward: 6 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation



1 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

295 – At sea: 292 purpose tourism, 3 purpose under investigation



69 – Location and purpose under investigation



10 resident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 281,727 and the total number of nonresident cases to 22,405.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

68.1% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.3% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are ages 5 years and older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 44%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.9%



Y-K Delta Region: 33.2%



Anchorage Municipality: 31.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.5%



Southwest Region: 30.2%



Northwest Region: 29.6%



Other Interior Region: 27.8%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.5%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.4%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.7%



HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,329 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





25 new Alaska resident deaths and 1 new nonresident death were reported in this week’s update. The deaths occurred during the months spanning from January 2022 to August 2022. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Aleutians East Borough age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A male resident of Anchorage age 80+

A male resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A female resident of Bethel Census Area age 80+



A male resident of Bethel Census Area in his 40s

A female resident of Denali Borough in her 70s

A female resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s



A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s

A female resident of Juneau in her 70s



A male resident of Kenai age 80+

A female resident of Kenai Peninsula Borough-North in her 60s



A female resident of Matanuska-Susitna Borough in her 50s



A female resident of North Slope Borough age 80+

A male resident of Northwest Arctic Borough in his 70s

A female resident of Northwest Arctic Borough in her 30s



A female resident of Soldotna age 80+



A male resident of Soldotna in his 70s



A male resident of Seward in his 60s

A male resident of Seward in his 60s

A female resident of Wasilla in her 70s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 66 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.9%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 130.33. For boroughs and census areas: 3 areas are at >400 cases, 6 areas are at 200-399 cases, 9 areas are at 100-199 cases, 7 areas are at 50-99 cases and 3 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



