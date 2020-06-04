- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
To prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the State of Alaska is issuing a revision to its tenth health mandate based on its authority under the Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration signed by Governor Mike Dunleavy on March 11, 2020.
This revised Mandate goes into effect 12:01 AM June 6, 2020.
The purpose of this Mandate is to provide clear requirements related to international and interstate travel, while still working to provide sufficient mitigation factors to prevent, slow, and otherwise disrupt the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Health Mandate 10.1 – International and Interstate Travel – Order for Self-Quarantine
Effective 12:01 am June 6, 2020:
I. Applicability: This mandate applies to all persons entering the state of Alaska, whether resident, worker, or visitor
II. Requirements: All people arriving in Alaska from outside the state must self-quarantine for 14 days unless the traveler falls under one of the following four categories (a, b, c, and d below):
a. Pre-travel SARS-CoV2 PCR test:
i. The traveler produces a SARS-CoV2 PCR test result showing the traveler tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before departure to Alaska;
OR
ii. The traveler produces a SARS-CoV2 PCR test result showing the traveler tested negative for COVID-19 within five days before departure to Alaska and the traveler obtains a second SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival in Alaska and minimizes interactions until the second test result is received and that test is also negative;
iii. All pre-tested travelers will also receive a voucher for a second test that must occur within 7-14 days after arrival, and should minimize interactions until the result from the second test shows the traveler is negative for COVID-19.
b. SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival:
i. The traveler obtains a SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival in Alaska that shows the traveler is negative for COVID-19. The traveler must selfquarantine, at their own expense, while waiting for the test results. The traveler will receive a voucher for a second test that must occur within 7-14 days after arrival and should minimize interactions until the result from the second test shows the traveler is negative for COVID-19.
ii. If the SARS-CoV2 PCR test comes up positive, the traveler must isolate at their own expense, and will not be able to travel unless cleared by public health.
c. Alaska Residents returning from trips of five days or less: Alaska residents who travel out of state for a period of five days or less are not required to be tested before leaving (note: destination state or nation may have testing requirements) or prior to returning to the state.
Upon returning to Alaska, residents must either:
i. Self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, with no requirement for testing;
OR
ii. Obtain a SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival in Alaska that shows that the resident is negative for COVID-19. The resident must self-quarantine while waiting for the test results. The resident will obtain a voucher for a second test that must occur within 7-14 days after arrival, and should minimize interactions until the results from the second test shows the resident is negative for COVID-19.
d. Critical infrastructure employee travel:
i. The employee is traveling as part of critical infrastructure workforce as outlined in the Alaska Essential Services and Critical Workforce Infrastructure Order (formerly Attachment A), and the employee follows
his/her company’s reviewed community protective plan on file with the State that includes testing and/or quarantine provisions.
1. Critical infrastructure is vital to keeping Alaska safe, and, as a result, businesses and employees of critical infrastructure industries must take special care to protect their staff and operations during this pandemic. If your business is included in the Alaska Essential Services and Critical Workforce Infrastructure Order (formerly Attachment A), and your workers must travel to enter Alaska, you must submit a plan or protocol for maintaining critical infrastructure to the akcovidplans@ak-prepared.com. This plan must outline how you will avoid the spread of COVID-19 and not endanger the lives of the communities in which you operate, of others who serve as a part of that infrastructure, or the ability of that critical infrastructure to function. Companies that have previously submitted plans do not need to submit another; they can proceed under their current plans that have been reviewed by the
State.
ii. The traveler falls under Health Mandate 017 – Protective Measures for Independent Commercial Vessels or Health Mandate 010 Appendix 01 – Enhanced Protective Measures for Seafood Processing Workers.
III. Protocol
a. Pursuant to the Governor’s declaration, the State of Alaska hereby orders the following:
Prior to arrival in any community in Alaska from another state or nation, you must:
i. Read the available information about safely traveling to Alaska.
ii. Complete the State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form online and submit. Please print a copy or have electronic proof with you at your port of entry. If you are unable to complete the form online, paper copies will be available to complete at your port of entry.
iii. If receiving a SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival, register with the appropriate testing site.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Wednesday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in...
Read previous article:Close
18 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Eight Alaska Communities; One Nonresident Case in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Wednesday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in...