Crash between Motorcycle and Toyota Claims Life of One in Fairbanks





One man is dead and another injured as a result of an early Tuesday morning collision between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of Loftus and geist Roads according to the trooper dispatch.

Troopers responded to the location at 7:40 am and opened an investigation that found that a 1994 Honda motorcycle driven by Adam Newbold, age 50, and a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by 65-year-old Jesus Atencio collided at the intersection of Loftus and Geist. Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Troopers would later be notified that Newbold, the driver of the motorcycle, succumbed to his injuries at 3 pm. Troopers report he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.



