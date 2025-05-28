Crash Take the Life of One at the Anchor River on Sterling Tuesday





Alaska State Troopers are reporting that a tragic fatal accident occurred near mile 161 of the Sterling Highway at 7:46 am on Tuesday morning.

According to the report issued by AST, they were alerted to a vehicle upside down in the Anchor River. They immediately responded to the scene to find the driver deceased in the vehicle. The preliminary investigation would determine that the vehicle struck the guardrail while traveling northbound on the Sterling Highway and rolled into the river at approximately 1:15 AM

Troopers as have not yet released the name of the victim and stated the driver’s identity will be released once they are positively identified and next of kin has been notified. The highway was closed for approximately two hours as troopers and recovery crews investigated the collision and recovered the vehicle.



