Crash Victim Found Deceased near Prince of Wales Crash Site Tuesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Nov 18, 2020.







Alaska State Troopers say the investigation into the death of a Coffman Cove man in southeast Alaska is continuing after the discovery of his remains on Tuesday.

Troopers on Prince of Wales Island were notified of the discovery of a deceased man identified as 62-year-old Kenneth Page at 3:50 am on Tuesday morning.







Troopers responded to the victim’s remains near Coffman Cove and the investigation found that Page had been in a serious accident at mile 1 of Coffman Cove Road. “Page self-extricated himself from the vehicle but succumbed to his injuries a short distance away,” the AST investigation ascertained.

Page’s next of kin were notified in the continuing investigation.