Crew Member Aboard F/V Rubicon Medevaced from Kupreonof Strait

Alaska Native News on Jul 22, 2020.

The United States Coast Guard reported that a medevac was launched from Air SStation Kodiak Monday that traveled to Kupreonof Strait in response to an injured crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Rubicon.

When the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrived at the scene, the injured crewmember was transported to shore via the vessel’s seine skiff and the crewmember was loaded aboard the Jayhawk and transported to Kodiak.

The response was initiated, when at 12:45 pm on Monday, the wife of the vessel’s skipper called in and requested the Coast Guard’s services for a crewmember suffering from a severe infection in his lower right leg. District 17 command center personnel immediately directed the launch from Air Station Kodiak.

Once in Kodiak, the helicopter was met by EMS, who took the crewmember to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.

That crew member is reported to be responding to treatment, and is on the mend.





