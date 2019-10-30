Crisis Intervention Team Graduates Mark a Win for All

- Home
Law enforcement professionals receive tools to navigate mental crisis in a caring way.
(ANCHORAGE) — Students representing several state and federal law enforcement agencies and mental health facilities graduated Friday, October 25, 2019, from the Mat-Su Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Academy. Provided by the Mat-Su Health Foundation in Wasilla, the training offers law enforcement personnel tools for responding to mentally ill people in crisis.
“CIT training is critical for the emotional health of first responders, their families, and the community,” said Alaska State Troopers Lt. Tom Dunn, who attended the academy.
“It helps first responders process emotional wounds and helps them identify people in mental crisis and then communicate with them to show they are heard, seen, and are of value.”
Attendees gained insight into a suite of conditions law enforcement encounters daily, including mental illness, substance abuse, alcohol and drug assessment, developmental disabilities, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychiatric disorders, co-occurring disorder, suicide prevention and theory, psychotropic medications, treatment, patient rights, civil commitment law, mental health court, and techniques for intervening in a crisis. Presenters included mental health and legal professionals, family advocates, and mental health consumer groups.
“CIT training provides very easy and practical tools to navigate mental crisis in a caring way,” said Lt. Dunn. “Tense situations can be de-escalated, and the person in crisis able to receive needed assistance to move into recovery so they can live a full and productive life.”
Thirty-two students attended the 40-hour class from agencies including the Alaska State Troopers, U.S Marshals, city police departments, Department of Corrections, State Park Rangers, U.S. Air Force, Department of Veterans Affairs and others.
“CIT training,” Lt. Dunn says, “is a win for all involved.”
###
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Oct 30, 2019.
