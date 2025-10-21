Critics Slam ‘Coward’ Mike Johnson for Applauding Video of Trump Shit-Bombing No Kings Protest





Times of India/Youtube screengrab

US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday drew swift criticism after he excused President Donald Trump’s decision to post an artificial intelligence-generated video featuring him dropping sewage on “No Kings” protesters.

During a Monday press conference, Johnson was asked by a reporter what he made of Trump posting a video that depicted him “pooping on the American people.”

Johnson responded by praising Trump for his purported social media savvy.

“The president uses social media to make a point,” he said. “You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that. He is using satire to make a point.”

Many critics, however, didn’t see anything satirical about the Trump video and questioned what point it was trying to make other than a desire to defecate on his political opponents.

“His point was that he’s an unaccountable, imperious would-be monarch who would like to dump poop on American cities,” wrote Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, one of the main organizers of the “No Kings” demonstrations.

Investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze disputed that there was anything satirical about Trump’s post.

“This is not a ‘satire,’ it’s debasement,” he argued. “When the speaker of the House defends a video of the president literally defecating on Americans as ‘making a point,’ it tells you everything about the moral rot in this cult movement. Leaders with integrity elevate discourse, they don’t normalize humiliation as humor.”

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis also questioned whether Johnson had a firm grasp of the meaning of satire.

“So Mike Johnson defended Trump’s weird AI videos this morning as ‘satire’ meant to ’make a point,‘” he wrote on Bluesky. “Can someone ask Johnson what point Trump was making when he posted a video of himself dumping shit all over America? Or when he dropped napalm on Chicago? I’d like an answer.”

Just before he deployed hundreds of armed and masked federal immigration agents in Chicago last month, the president posted another AI-generated image that showed the city under attack with a reference to the famous line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning” from the film Apocalypse Now.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) marveled that Johnson appears willing to defend anything the president does, no matter how juvenile.

“Mike Johnson is too much of a coward to condemn pooping on people,” he wrote.

