NOAA Fisheries Finds Listing Gulf of Alaska Chinook Salmon Under the Endangered Species Act “Not Warranted”

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NOAA Fisheries’ 12-month review shows a low risk of extinction.
NOAA Fisheries has completed a status review and 12-month finding for Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon in response to a January 2024 petition. The Wild Fish Conservancy petitioned to delineate and list one or more evolutionarily significant units (ESUs) of Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
We have determined that listing any of the three ESUs of Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon under the Endangered Species Act is not warranted. This determination is based on the best available scientific and commercial information and the findings of the status review.
Based on the best available scientific and commercial information, we identified three ESUs for Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon:
- Southeast Gulf of Alaska – all populations in Alaska east of Cape Fairweather
- Central Gulf of Alaska – populations from Cape Fairweather through Cordova
- Northwest Gulf of Alaska – populations from Cook Inlet, the Kenai Peninsula, and the South Alaska Peninsula
The three ESUs were delineated primarily through extensive analyses of genetic differences, barriers to migration, and habitat breaks. After an analysis of each ESU, we found that all three units are at low risk of extinction.
Status Review and Findings
Following a positive 90-day finding in May 2024 indicating that the petitioned action may be warranted, we assembled a status review team of scientists to review the best available scientific and commercial information. The team worked with salmon biologists from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, as well as a Tribal liaison, for sources of data and regional ecological and biological expertise. We also reached out to all Alaska Native Tribes and corporations in the Gulf of Alaska and consulted with those who expressed interest. Information provided by Tribal partners at these consultations contributed to the Status Review Report.
The status review team assessed the status of the species and determined the risk of extinction for each ESU based on:
- Demographic risk analysis
- Analysis of threats
- Information solicited by the 90-day finding
The demographic risk analysis considered four viable population criteria: abundance, productivity, spatial distribution, and diversity.
The analysis of threats considered the five Endangered Species Act listing factors:
- Present or threatened destruction, modification, or curtailment of its habitat or range
- Over-utilization of the species for commercial, recreational, scientific, or educational purposes
- Disease or predation
- Inadequacy of existing regulatory mechanisms
- Other natural or human-made factors affecting its continued existence (including environmental variability and hatchery impacts for this review)
After considering all information, we concluded:
- Environmental variability is the most significant threat to all three ESUs
- While current run sizes are trending low for many Gulf of Alaska stocks, fluctuations in abundance and productivity are typical of salmon populations, and many Gulf of Alaska stocks remain within the scope of historical variability or are showing signs of stabilization
- Despite some declines in abundance and productivity, the ESUs exhibit large overall population sizes spread across multiple stocks, viable levels of productivity, broad spatial distributions, and high genetic and ecological diversity
- High-quality, intact habitat, as well as proactive conservation and management practices, support population viability in each ESU
After conducting both a demographic risk analysis and an analysis of threats, all three Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon ESUs were determined to be at low risk of extinction.
The not warranted 12-month finding is a final decision.