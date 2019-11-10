Crooked Creek Man Arrested on Murder Charges after Fatal Altercation

Troopers from Aniak and Bethel responded to the community of Crooked Creek on Saturday morning after receiving a report of a homicide there, AST reports.

Upon arrival, an investigation was opened to find that Ronald Waskey and his brother Evan Waskey got into an altercation that resulted in the death of Evan.

Ronald Waskey was placed under arrest and charged with Murder I. He was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center. E. Waskey’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Evan’s next of kin were notified of his death.