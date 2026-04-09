Cryptocurrency and AI Scams Bilk Americans of Billions

The FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report shows cyber-enabled crimes defrauded Americans of nearly $21 billion, with cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence-related complaints among the costliest.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 1,008,597 total complaints, an increase from 859,532 in 2024. Phishing/spoofing, extortion, and investment schemes were the most frequently reported complaints. Americans over 60 reported approximately $7.7 billion in losses, up 37% from 2024.

The IC3 received approximately 453,000 cyber-enabled fraud complaints, with reported losses exceeding $17.7 billion. Investment fraud remains the primary driver, accounting for nearly 49% of all scam-related losses.

Americans who submitted complaints involving cryptocurrency reported the highest losses, with 181,565 complaints totaling more than $11 billion. In 2024, the FBI launched Operation Level Up, a proactive initiative to identify and notify people who are currently falling victim to cryptocurrency investment fraud. Since its inception, the initiative has surpassed 8,000 total victims notified and reduced losses by more than $500 million. In 2026, the FBI launched Operation Winter SHIELD, highlighting concrete steps organizations can take to bolster their digital security.

Costly tactics used by scammers also include compromised corporate e-mails, tech support fraud, and personal data breaches. For the first time in its nearly 25-year history, the IC3 report features a section on artificial intelligence, which accounts for 22,364 complaints, costing Americans nearly $893 million. Scammers rely on pressure techniques to defraud Americans while deploying fake social profiles, voice clones, identification documents, and believable videos depicting public figures or loved ones.

The FBI urges everyone to “Take a Beat” to identify the red flags of a potential scam. Resist pressure to act quickly and assess the situation before turning over money or personal information.

IC3 receives nearly 3,000 complaints per day. If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local FBI office or submit a complaint at ic3.gov as soon as possible. You should document the name of the scammer/company, methods of contact, dates of contact, methods of payment, where funds have been sent, and a thorough description of the interactions.