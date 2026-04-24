Alaskans Report Record-Breaking Financial Losses from Cyber-Enabled Crimes

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released its 2025 Internet Crime Report and accompanying state reports. The latest report includes information from more than 1 million complaints of cyber-enabled crimes that cost Americans nearly $21 billion in 2025 – a 26% increase in losses from 2024. Complaints that involved cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence were identified as the most damaging.

According to the 2025 report, Alaskans filed 3,202 complaints to IC3 with reported losses of nearly $40 million – a 52% (over $13.6 million) increase in losses from 2024. In Alaska, approximately 46% (over $18.6 million) of reported losses were cryptocurrency related.

“Following a more than 50 percent increase from the prior year, these numbers represent the highest financial losses ever reported in Alaska involving cyber-enabled crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Schlegel of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Behind these numbers are real people – Alaskan families who lost hard-earned savings, retirement funds, and financial security. To combat this ever-evolving threat, it has never been more important for residents and businesses to be diligent with cybersecurity, electronic interactions, and safeguarding personal and financial information.”

Alaskans reported a variety of cyber-enabled crimes; however, the costliest schemes were reported as investment fraud ($13.2 million), confidence/romance fraud ($7.1 million), and business email compromise ($7 million). These crimes are described as: