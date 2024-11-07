CTC receives $4.3 million to boost Native student success





The Uni

versity of Alaska Fairbanks’ Community and Technical College has been awarded a $4.3 million federal Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The five-year grant will be used to enhance academic programs, student services and partnerships with industry to improve access and success for Alaska Native students.

CTC Dean Carl Bishop said the funding will allow the college to address barriers to higher education access and student success for Alaska Native students. The grant will fund a variety of new initiatives, including:

Developing expanded academic offerings that align with rural Alaska’s workforce needs.

Strengthening industry partnerships to provide internships and job placement opportunities.

Hiring a wellness coordinator to provide comprehensive student support services.

Providing dedicated advising for students who want to transfer from a CTC or community college program to baccalaureate programs to ensure seamless transitions and academic planning.

“This is the first time in UAF’s history that CTC has been eligible for Title III funding, reflecting the growing interest from rural communities and Alaska Native students in our diverse portfolio of workforce programs,” said Bryan Uher, associate vice chancellor for community and workforce education.

Colleges and universities are eligible to apply for grants under Title III of the federal Higher Education Act if at least 20% of their undergraduate students are Alaska Native. UAF’s rural campuses have held this designation as Alaska Native- and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions for many years. CTC passed that threshold during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

“UAF has a long history of successfully competing and managing Title III awards that support programming focused on Alaska Native student success through its rural campuses,” said Charlene Stern, UAF’s vice chancellor for rural, community and Native education. “The fact that CTC is now considered an Alaska Native- and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institution due to its growing Alaska Native student population is pivotal in terms of expanding educational equity and opportunity to CTC’s 50-plus degree programs. CTC’s motto has always been ‘CTC is the place to be,’ and, thanks to this grant award, we will be able to better serve current and prospective students at their point of need.”

