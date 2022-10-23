Curtis Chevalier Pleads Guilty to Deaths of Two Workers in Naknek





(Anchorage, AK) – On Thursday, 35-year-old Washington resident Curtis Michael Chevalier pleaded guilty to two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

The case stemmed from a serious fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision that occurred on July 21, 2021, when Chevalier struck Timothy Jacob and Vincent Martin as the two walked along the Alaska Peninsula Highway in Naknek. Both Jacob and Martin succumbed to their injuries. Jacob died instantly and Martin would die as preparations to medevac him were being initiated.

According to reports, Jacob was from Napaskiak and Martin was from Anchorage. Both were in Bristol Bay working at the time of the incident.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place before Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh on Jan. 31, 2023.



