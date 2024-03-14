Dallas Seavey wins the 52nd Running of The Last Great Race on Earth®





Making race history with his sixth Iditarod Championship

Nome, Alaska – Veteran musher Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna, Alaska, crossed the finish line of the 52nd running of the Iditarod in Nome at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, claiming his sixth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race® championship. With this win, Seavey has now become the most celebrated musher in the 52 years of the race.

Seavey had 10 dogs in harness when he triumphantly crossed the finish line to win the Iditarod 2024 title in 9 days, 2 hours, 16 minutes and 8 seconds. Of course, Seavey could not have made it the approximately 975 miles from Anchorage to Nome without his team of incredible dogs.

Winning the 52nd Iditarod comes with the largest percentage of the $500,000 purse for the 2024 race. On his charge to Nome, Dallas also won the GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award as well as the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award. His winnings from those awards total $2,500 in cash, $3,000 in gold nuggets and trophies to commemorate each achievement.

“Dallas has proven his ability to overcome adversity on multiple occasions and this historic win is the embodiment of his professionalism, strength and full exemplary dog care,” said Iditarod CEO, Rob Urbach.

As the winner of Iditarod 2024, Seavey adds more mushing accolades to his career. Seavey has run and completed The Iditarod 13 times, has finished in the Top Ten 11 times. In 2012, Dallas became the youngest musher to win the Iditarod at age 25, and now, 12 years later at the age of 37 is the winningest musher to compete in the race, securing his sixth win.

Mushers currently on the Iditarod trail will continue to make their way to Nome. The race finishes when the last musher crosses the finish line, claiming the Red Lantern, a longstanding Iditarod tradition and symbol of perseverance which is now sponsored by Iditarod Partner, Lynden Air Cargo.

Iditarod.com



