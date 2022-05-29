Dalton Highway visitor facilities open for summer season





The Arctic Interagency Visitor Center and Dalton Highway recreation sites welcome visitors

COLDFOOT, Alaska – Summer recreation sites along the Dalton Highway are open for the summer season, including the Arctic Interagency Visitor Center (AIVC) in Coldfoot and the Yukon River Contact Station at the Yukon River Bridge the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced Friday. In addition, the Five Mile, Arctic Circle, and Marion Creek campgrounds are open for travelers heading north this Memorial Day weekend. The northernmost campground at Galbraith Lake is still melting out after winter but is expected to be open for camping the first week of June.

“The Arctic Interagency Visitor Center is a world-class destination to learn about the Arctic,” said Tim LaMarr, field manager for Central Yukon Field Office. “The BLM recreational facilities along the Dalton Highway are a perfect way to experience the northern part of Alaska and serve as a gateway to the Brooks Range and the Arctic Coastal Plain,”

Through Sept. 16, the AIVC is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Yukon River Contact Station is open weekly Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 16 after which it will open daily until Sept. 16.

Recreation staff and volunteer campground hosts have been busy working to remove snow and prepare the campgrounds in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend. If you are planning a trip up the Dalton Highway this summer check out the Dalton Highway Guide and the two Dalton Highway BLM georeferenced PDF maps. For more information or to learn about regularly scheduled programming, please visit https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/arctic-interagency-visitor-center, or call the AIVC at (907) 678-5209 or the Fairbanks District Office Public Room at (907) 474-2200.

