Daniel Lewis Convicted of Attempted Murder and Other Charges for 2024 Shooting at Kanankanak Hospital











(Dillingham, AK) – On Aug. 25, 2026, a Dillingham jury found Daniel Lewis guilty of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Second Degree, 6 Counts of Assault in the Third Degree, 4 Counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Failure to Stop, Driving Under the Influence, Attempted Burglary in the First Degree, and Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree.

The conduct stems from an incident on Jan. 14, 2024, in Dillingham where Lewis repeatedly unloaded a shotgun into Kanakanak Hospital with workers, patients, and his girlfriend inside. In the early hours of Jan. 14, while Lewis’ girlfriend was working her overnight shift at the hospital, she texted Lewis to break up with him. Lewis drove to the hospital, lured her outside where he assaulted her. She was able to get away and get back inside. Lewis went to the entrance to the Emergency Room and shot into the hospital multiple times trying to get inside.

Over the course of the trial, the jury saw the hospital security footage, the texts between Lewis and his girlfriend that night, and heard from over 10 witnesses to the shooting. This investigation was conducted by the Dillingham Police Department with an Agency Assist from the Alaska State Troopers. Most significantly, the jury heard harrowing testimony from the attempted murder victim, Lewis’ girlfriend, in this case where she bravely detailed the forceful and aggressive relationship, and the murder-suicide that Lewis threatened her with if she ever tried to leave him.

Lewis was on felony probation, which he had active warrants out for, and was living under the alias Azreal Thor prior to this event.

Dillingham Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh presided over the trial and will sentence Lewis on Dec. 14, 2026.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Malone Van Wieren of the Dillingham District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Paralegal Chelsea Wassily and Law Office Assistant Tessa Zahradka











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