Daniel Nick Convicted of Kidnapping, Coercion, Assault, Drugs





(Bethel, AK) – Last week, after a four-day trial, a jury found 32-year-old Daniel Nick guilty of Kidnapping, Coercion, two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Contact, and four counts of Violating Conditions of Release. The convictions relate to crimes that occurred against a domestic partner in Kwethluk in August 2023. The jury deliberated for 40 minutes before returning its verdicts.

Less than two weeks prior to this incident, Nick was released on bail in a different case in which he is alleged to have committed arson and attempted murder against the same victim. That case is still open and awaiting trial. Nick is presumed innocent of all charges in that case.

The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit and Bethel District Attorney’s Office Intern Chad Flanders. Tundra Women’s Coalition provided victim advocacy services to the victim throughout the trial. After the verdict, the defendant was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail, pending sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. in Bethel. Nick faces a sentencing range of 5 to 114 years to serve.

