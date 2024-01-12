Darin Schilmiller Sentenced to 99 years for Murder of Cynthia Hoffman at Thunderbird Falls





(Anchorage, AK) – On Thursday, 25-year-old Darin Mitchell Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, was sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for the murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak.

Schilmiller previously pleaded guilty to one count of Solicitation to Commit Murder in the First Degree. Evidence presented at sentencing shows that on June 2, 2019, Cynthia Hoffman was shot and killed on the banks of the Eklutna River near Thunderbird Falls. Afterward, Hoffman’s body was placed into the Eklutna River. Ultimately it was discovered that Schilmiller had solicited the murder of Hoffman from then 18-year-old Denali Brehmer in Anchorage. Schilmiller also solicited child pornography from Brehmer; conduct that led to additional charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Schilmiller’s sentencing occurred over three days. At sentencing, the State and Schilmiller both presented evidence. The court was permitted to sentence Schilmiller to a sentence of active imprisonment between 15 and 99 years. The State requested a sentence of 99 years with none suspended and an order restricting Schilmiller’s eligibility for discretionary parole. Schilmiller requested a sentence of 70 years with 20 years suspended. Several members of Cynthia Hoffman’s family provided victim impact statements at sentencing. Her father, Timothy Hoffman, described her as his “right-hand man.” Her uncles described her as precious, vibrant, beautiful, and fun-loving.

Judge Peterson called the case “extremely sad” and “shocking.” He described it as a premeditated murder-for-hire that was an “assassination” of Cynthia Hoffman. Judge Peterson found that Schilmiller’s conduct was among the most serious solicitation to commit first-degree murder cases and among the most serious contract killing cases. He further found that Schilmiller committed the murder “for the mere thrill of it.” Judge Peterson found Schilmiller was a “worst offender” for purposes of sentencing based on the conduct in this case and found that Schilmiller will “always be a risk to the community.” The court also expressed hope that the sentence would be a deterrence to others, recognizing that if it encourages one person to not commit a murder going forward, then it is a successful outcome.

Schilmiller was sentenced to 99 years with none suspended. In addition, he will not be eligible for discretionary parole until he has served at least 45 years of that sentence.

Multiple defendants were charged with causing Hoffman’s death. Denali Brehmer’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024, in front of Judge Peterson. Caleb Leyland’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2024, in front of Judge Peterson.

Kayden McIntosh’s case is pending trial. The charges against McIntosh are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s homicide unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation based out of Alaska and Indiana, and the Indiana State Police. Schilmiller is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

