DaShawn Street Convicted of Murder and Attempted Murder for Two Separate Shootings in 2018





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, an Anchorage jury found Dashawn Anthony Street, a 31-year-old Mountain View resident, guilty of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder for killing one man and nearly killing another within 90 minutes of each other in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2018. The trial lasted three weeks, and the jury heard from civilian and law enforcement witnesses regarding the events that took place between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. that day.

After having a brief encounter at a Holiday gas station in Muldoon with the first victim, Donald Wells, Street saw Wells again at a taco truck in a Dimond Boulevard parking lot. Street and Wells, then age 33, did not know each other and had no prior interactions aside from at the Holiday station approximately three hours earlier. The evidence presented demonstrated that Street approached the unarmed Wells in the parking lot while Wells was getting his food and shot him twice and then fled the scene. Wells narrowly made it to the hospital in time and survived the gunshots after a series of complex surgeries.

Following the shooting of Wells in the Dimond parking lot, Street went to a Mountain View residence about an hour-and-a-half later, where a friend of his was staying. Street went up to the third-floor balcony to see his friend, where the second victim, Fa’avae Seau, was on the balcony as well. Seau, 24, lived in the neighboring apartment. Street shot Seau once in the chest with the same firearm that was used to shoot Wells; Street and Seau had never met before. Seau did not survive the single gunshot.

At trial, Street claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot Mr. Wells and he claimed that another man, not him, shot and killed Mr. Seau. The jury rejected those defenses and found him guilty.

The case was investigated by many dedicated officers and detectives at the Anchorage Police Department, primarily by Detective Dave Cordie and Detective Michael Wisel. The Alaska State Troopers also provided vital support in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wright and Assistant District Attorney Paul J. Miovas, Jr. of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with paralegal support from Amanda Runyan. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2025, before Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller.



