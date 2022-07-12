Dashiell Hillgartner Appointed Director of Admissions for the University of Alaska Southeast





The University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) announced the appointment of Dashiell Hillgartner as Director of Admissions. This key position works to increase access to academic programs and contributes to strategic enrollment goals. The Director of Admissions provides leadership for all areas of undergraduate admissions across three campuses: Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka.

Dash received his Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Oregon and his Master of Arts in International Education Management from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. He most recently held the position of Academic Exchange & Study Away Coordinator at UAS, a position that fostered a deep connection for him with the UAS community.

Prior to UAS, Dash worked with nonprofits, universities and high schools in Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, and Spain teaching, creating partnerships, and developing programs. He is a passionate advocate for place-based learning and is in constant awe of the exceptional opportunities that UAS offers its students, and the incredible students that participate. Originally from Oregon, Dash has lived in Alaska for the past six years and considers Juneau home.

“Dashiell knows UAS, he’s a strong collaborator with local, state, national, and international partners, and he’s invested in creating pathways to college. We are very excited that Dash was interested in the Director of Admissions position,” remarked Lori Klein, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management & Student Affairs.

Learn more about UAS by visiting uas.alaska.edu or by speaking to an advisor at 907-796-6100.

