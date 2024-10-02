DEA Warns Drug Companies of Cyber Attacks that Could Lead to Data Breaches





The Drug Enforcement Administration has seen several cyber attacks on healthcare and drug companies that resulted in data breaches.

To avoid becoming the next victim, there are measures companies can take.

DEA recommends that registrants implement safe cybersecurity best practices.

This includes using strong and unique passwords/passphrases, keeping software up-to-date, thinking before clicking suspicious links or opening unexpected attachments, turning on multi-factor authentication (MFA), and safeguarding accounts from unauthorized access.

DEA registrants should also regularly review their prescribing activity through their state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and flag any discrepancies with the respective state authority immediately.

If you experience or witness a potential cyber incident with a DEA system or data, report it to DEACORE@DEA.gov.

More information is available at https://www.deadiversion. usdoj.gov/cyber-security.html



