Deady Earthquake Rocks Indonesia Lombok Island

A powerful earthquake has rocked Indonesia’s Lombok island, killing at least 19 people, a week after another deadly quake struck the area.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a 7.0 magnitude quake struck the island Sunday.
An initial tsunami warning issued by Indonesian authorities was lifted.
Mutya Aryani, a local resident in nearby Sumbawa, told VOA by phone that “Most of people were at the mosque when the earthquake happened. People ran to the street and a large field outside the mosque. We’re still traumatized by the previous earthquake a few days ago which was also quite large.”
Last week, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lombok, a popular tourist destination, rousing people from their beds and sending them into the streets and open fields to avoid collapsing buildings. At least 17 people were killed.
Thousands of homes were damaged, but the East Lombok district was particularly hard hit. Reports say more than a thousand homes in that area alone were mangled.
VOA Indonesian Service contributed to this report.
Source: VOA