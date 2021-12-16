Death of December 7th 14th and Denali Shooting Elevates Case to Homicide Investigation





On Wednesday, the Anchorage Police Department announced that the December 7th shooting victim has died and that the investigation involving 42-year-old Odell Branch III has been evelaved to one of homicide.

On the afternoon of December 7th, APD officers responded to the 14th and Denali area following a report of shots fired with injuries and shut down the streets in the area. Upon arrival, police found a 15-year-old female victim suffering from serious injuries from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The following day, APD reported that they had developed Branch as a suspect in the incident. He, as well as 29-year-old Bektu Tharjiath and several others, were taken into the department for questioning. Following the conclusion of questioning, Branch was taken into custody and remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault I and Attempted Murder I.

Tharjiath was also jailed on a probation violation.

The female juvenile passed away from her injuries and the investigation was raised to a homicide on Wednesday. APD says additional charges are forthcoming for Branch.

The victim’s name was not revealed because of her status as a juvenile.



