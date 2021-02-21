Debris Rains Down on Denver Suburb after United Flight Engine Failure







Debris rained down in residential neighborhoods, soccer fields, yards, and parks in the Denver suburb of Broomfield 25 miles north of the city on Saturday.

The aircraft, a United Flight 328 777-200, suffered a serious engine malfunction shortly after takeoff from the Denver International Airport bound for Honolulu. By 1:30 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the 777 had safely landed back at the airport after “experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.”

All of the 241 passengers and crew were safely deplaned at the terminal and there were no reports of injuries from the falling debris.

In a statement to the press, United Airlines stated that “The NTSB is investigating and has directed that any persons with debris from this event contact their local law enforcement agency.”

Shortly after the catastrophic malfunction, the aircraft’s pilots broadcast a “MayDay” saying, “we’ve experienced engine failure,” according to air traffic control.

Broomfield police has asked the public to not touch or remove any of the debris, saying that the NTSB “wants all debris to remain in place for investigation.”





