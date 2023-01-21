December jobs up 2.1 percent from December 2021





JUNEAU, Alaska — December’s job count was up 2.1 percent from December 2021, an increase of 6,400 jobs. Nearly all industries recorded growth, but most remained below pre-pandemic levels. Overall, Alaska had 4,900 fewer jobs than in December 2019.

Over-the-year gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+1,800), transportation, warehousing and utilities (+1,800, primarily in transportation) and local government (+800, all in public education).

State government (-600) and manufacturing (-300) were the only two industries down over the year. State government recorded small losses in multiple departments. Manufacturing employment in Alaska is primarily in seafood processing and changes considerably on a monthly as well as a yearly basis according to the harvest season, catch, and available workforce. December is the lowest employment month.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in December (down from 4.5 percent in November), and the comparable U.S. rate was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent.