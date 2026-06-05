Jalonni Blackshear Sentenced To 150 Years for the Murders of His Wife and Daughter







(Anchorage, AK) – On June 2, 2026, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Garton sentenced Jalonni Blackshear to 150 years to serve for his guilty plea to two counts of murder for the deaths of his wife Raechyl Blackshear and his 14-year-old daughter, J.B.

The charges stemmed from actions taken by Blackshear after a March 30, 2022 report by J.B. that she had been sexually abused. J.B. reported sexual abuse, but would not disclose the perpetrator. The primary suspect was her father, Blackshear. Immediately after the report, Blackshear contacted Raechyl and convinced her to bring J.B. to the police station to recant her story. On April 3rd, 2022, Raechyl took J.B. to the Anchorage Police Department and attempted to have her recant her statement. That was the last day anyone from law enforcement saw Raechyl or J.B. Raechyl never returned to work and J.B. never returned to school.

On April 6, 2022, Blackshear left Alaska. It was later discovered that after murdering his wife and child, he took their phones and pretended to be them, to include telling his surviving children that mommy missed them and to wish one a happy birthday. Through their phones, Blackshear was tracked through various states on the east coast, and was eventually apprehended in Staten Island, NY.

On April 15th, 2022, Raechyl failed to show up for a scheduled medical appointment. APD responded to the Blackshear residence where both Raechyl and J.B. were found deceased in an upstairs bedroom from gunshot wounds to the head.

In accepting the agreement between the state and the defendant, Judge Garton found that Blackshear murdered his wife and daughter after subjecting his family members to years of physical violence and his daughters and wife to sexual violence. She stated that he terrorized his family into silence and his ability to abuse them depended on their silence, and when his daughter did not cooperate with the system that he had constructed, Blackshear killed her and her mother. In handing down the 150 year sentence, Judge Garton noted that Blackshear’s communication after the murders, where he impersonated his dead wife and child, were depraved, cruel and calculated.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel K. Gernat of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of paralegal Aryel Dilley. The Anchorage Police Department’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) and Homicide Unit conducted the investigation with the assistance of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshalls. The lead detectives were (Ret.) APD Detective Jack Kleinsmith and APD Detective Brendan Lee.