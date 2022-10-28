Delegates at the 2022 AFN Convention passed 25 resolutions including endorsements of Lisa Murkowski and Mary Peltola





ANCHORAGE, AK – On Saturday, the final day of the 2022 AFN Convention, Alaska Federation of Natives delegates voted to pass 25 resolutions, including endorsements of Representative Mary Sattler Peltola and Senator Lisa Murkowski in their respective races to continue representing the great state of Alaska in our nation’s capital.

“U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Representative Mary Peltola are the right leaders for today and the future,” said AFN President Julie Kitka. “They have our full support.”

With only 13 days until the election on November 8th, the Alaska Native community is determined to help elect representatives who will be both excellent representatives for all Alaska and partners in our continued work to achieve further self-determination and legal empowerment as sovereign, self-governing Indigenous peoples, with a firm foothold in the larger economy and strong Native institutions, full of hope and confidence for our children and grandchildren.

“Voter turnout in the Native community is going to make all the difference on November 8th,” said AFN co-chair Joe Nelson. “Senator Murkowski and Representative Peltola are comfortable doing the right thing by putting people and place ahead of the party. The Native community isn’t all on the left or all on the right. We are the common sense in the middle.”

Representative Peltola and Senator Murkowski’s priorities are very much in line with the Alaska Native community’s, including their deep commitment to bipartisanship and coalition building.

The AFN board and membership urges Alaska Natives to make their voices heard on November 8th.

Final 2022 AFN Resolutions are available for download here.

