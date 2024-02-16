Delegation Applauds USDA Purchase of Alaska Seafood Products





Anchorage, AK – Wednesday, U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska) and Representative Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) applauded the USDA announcing its plans to purchase about $100 million of Alaska pink and sockeye salmon through Section 32 and the Commodity Credit Corporation.

“USDA’s Section 32 purchase announcement is great news for Alaska—almost $100 million of Alaskan seafood for people experiencing food insecurity. This purchase won’t just bolster Alaska’s seafood industry and support our coastal communities, but will help bring the highest-quality and healthiest seafood products in the world to families in need. I am grateful for the USDA’s investment in our fishermen and the health of Americans,” said Sen. Murkowski.

“Our great fishing industry is a pillar of Alaska’s economy and culture, and a vital part of America’s food supply chain,” said Sen. Sullivan. “It’s welcome news for our fishermen that the USDA is purchasing $100 million dollars’ worth of Alaska salmon. We will continue to work on many fronts to advance policies and legislation that provide greater stability and more opportunities for the thousands of Alaskans who make up our world-class, sustainable seafood industry.”

“Salmon have supported Alaskan communities for centuries with nutritious food, good jobs, and a fishing tradition that binds us together,” said Rep. Peltola. “This purchase builds on the momentum of last year’s major Section 32 order and shows that the federal government is recognizing the unique quality and importance of Alaskan seafood. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Alaska Delegation for continuing to highlight this issue with me, supporting our fisheries, and feeding those in need. I’m excited to see USDA make this step and will keep working to get more Alaskan seafood in federal programs and supermarkets across the country.”

Background: Section 32 purchases draw their name from Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act. The Act authorizes a percentage of customs receipts to be transferred to the Secretary of Agriculture to support the prices of surplus domestic commodities, which are then distributed through various USDA programs designed to feed hungry Americans. Foods purchased with Section 32 funds are distributed to schools, childcare programs, and food banks. USDA plans to purchase up to $70 million of canned pink salmon through Section 32, and up to $30 million for canned sockeye salmon through the Commodity Credit Corporation.

###



