Delta Junction Man Dies on Snow Machine near Paxton

Alaska Native News Dec 17, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that a 29-year-old Delta Junction man died while out snowmachining at Summit near Paxton on Saturday.

According to the investigation, 29-year-old Donald Bunselmeier was out snowmachining on Summit and had an accident that resulted in Bunselmeier becoming trapped under his machine.

Bunselmeier died at the scene. The machine was dislodged from on top of him and his remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Troopers say they do not suspect foul play in the continuing investigation.





