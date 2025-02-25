Delta Junction woman sentenced for interfering with joint military operations with a high-powered laser





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Delta Junction woman was sentenced last week to three years’ probation after she interfered with joint military operations by pointing a high-powered laser at two helicopters.

According to court documents, on Feb. 11, 2024, Canadian Military Aircrews were flying in two tactical helicopter squadrons near Allen Army Airfield near Delta Junction. Anchorage Airport Traffic Control contacted the Alaska State Troopers regarding a report from a Canadian Military Pilot that lasers were being pointed at his aircraft.

Court documents explain that the pilot stated the aircraft was at about 4,200 feet of elevation, well above minimum flight requirements for that area, and in a holding pattern when one of the crew reported they were being hit with a green laser. The aircraft was orbiting for around 20 minutes and every time they passed over a certain cabin, they got hit with a laser. The aircraft descended to around 500 feet to prepare to land at Allen Army Airfield and got hit with the laser again. One of the crew pinpointed the laser to the certain cabin.

Court documents further explain that Alaska State Troopers responded to the specific cabin and contacted Heide Goodermote, 49. Goodermote told law enforcement that the helicopters angered her, and further stated the helicopters had no right to fly over her property so she pointed a laser at them.

On Feb. 15, 2024, law enforcement returned to seize the laser and identified it to be a class IIIB laser, which is a laser that emits between 5 and 500 milliwatts of output power and can cause immediate eye damage or skin burns. Three of the Canadian Air Force helicopter crew members reported injuries to their eyes because of Goodermote’s conduct.

On Nov. 26, 2024, Goodermote pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting or impeding certain officers or employees engaged in performing official duties.

“Ms. Goodermote wrongly believed the helicopters had no right to fly over her property and decided to take matters into her own hands by shining a dangerous laser at the helicopters and crew that could have caused serious damage,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn R. Vogel for the District of Alaska. “We are thankful the incident did not result in substantial loss of life or property, but this case should serve as a reminder that putting other people’s well-being at risk when they are performing official duties as part of U.S. government operations, like a joint military exercise with foreign allies, is a prosecutable offense.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, Fairbanks Resident Agency investigated the case, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek prosecuted the case.



