Denali Highway Closed to Through Traffic

(Anchorage, AK) Troopers from the Cantwell Post have noticed more motorists attempting to traverse the Denali Highway even though the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) has not yet begun routine road maintenance. The Denali Highway remains closed to through traffic until May 15.
DOT&PF crews are currently working to open sections of the highway, but there is no routine maintenance occurring. Crews are using large pieces of equipment in a tight space, with few pull-offs and they need to be able to move equipment back and forth. Motorists attempting to traverse parts of the highway may hinder efforts to get the road fully opened by May 15.
If you travel the Denali Highway before May 15, it is at your own risk. Be prepared for remote travel and bring extra provisions such as food and water, clothing and footwear for changing weather, and a first aid kit. Please obey posted signs and follow any traffic control. Do not park or abandon a vehicle on the roadway. If you break down on the Denali Highway, as the road is not open, it is unlikely another motorist will quickly come across you to render assistance. You must be prepared to take care of yourself for an extended amount of time.
