Denali Implements Private Vehicle Access for Park Road

Denali Park – Alaska. Denali National Park and Preserve (Denali) will be implementing a previously discussed opportunity for private vehicles to access usually restricted portions of the Denali Park Road (Park Road) during the 2020 summer season, via a reservation system. This opportunity is in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and will be rolled out in two stages.
The public can currently access the Park Road to the Teklanika Rest Stop (mile marker 30) by private vehicle through Sunday, May 31.
STAGE ONE: June 1 – 30; Teklanika Road Permit
Starting Monday, June 1, and continuing each day through Tuesday, June 30, the public will have access to the Park Road beyond the Savage River Check Station (mile marker 15) to the Teklanika Rest Stop via a permit called the Teklanika Road Permit. The Teklanika Road Permit will be available through www.recreation.gov starting Friday, May 29, at 10 AM AKT. This system allows the public to reserve one of a limited number of daily scheduled entries to the Park Road by private vehicle.
Park Road access for private vehicles without a Teklanika Road Permit will be restricted to the Savage River Check Station, similar to typical summer operations, starting Monday, June 1.
STAGE TWO: Select Dates, July 1 – September 18; Eielson Road Permit
Tour, transit, and camper bus service begins July 1. Starting at this time, the public will also be able to access the Park Road to the Eielson Visitor Center with an Eielson Road Permit. The Eielson Road Permit will be available through www.recreation.gov. Access dates will be limited to Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays on 5 select weekends during the summer season. These select weekends are: July 10-12, July 24-26, August 7-9, August 21-23, and September 4-7.
“This plan allows unique access to the park during this summer season,” said Denice Swanke, Acting Superintendent. “The park is committed to safely providing the awe-inspiring experiences the public has come to expect from Denali, while doing our best to help support local communities.”
Learn more how the timed-entry system works, and read through a list of frequently asked questions about this new opportunity for public access during the 2020 season on the park’s website.
Visitors can find the most up-to-date information regarding Denali’s operations on the park’s Current Conditions webpage.
Park information is available on the web at nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532, 9 AM- 4 PM.
