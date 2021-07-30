Denali to Host “Need for Seed” Volunteer Event August 8







DENALI PARK, Alaska – Denali National Park and Preserve is hosting its annual “Need for Seed” volunteer event on Sunday, August 8 at 9 a.m. to collect and dry seeds for future revegetation projects and learn about native plants in the park.



Everyone is welcome to join park staff to learn about native plants and seeds and their role in preserving the park’s ecosystem and enjoy a day in the park.



During “Need for Seed” park staff will set up several work areas so volunteers may choose where they would like to work in the Headquarters areas. Volunteers should expect to walk anywhere from a few hundred feet to up one or two miles over varied terrain collecting native seeds.



Volunteers who do not mind getting their hands dirty and who want to help maintain a part of this special place are encouraged to participate in “Need for Seed.” No special skills or tools are required; volunteers will receive instructions on how to identify the plants from which they will collect seeds.



Park staff will meet participants at 9 a.m. behind Denali National Park Headquarters, located at Mile 3.1 on the Denali Park Road. Volunteers should come prepared for a moderate workday and bring water, lunch, snacks, clothing layers and rain gear, and wear sturdy shoes.



The National Park Service (NPS) will provide all supplies and safety equipment. The workday will conclude by 1 pm.



Every volunteer will receive a thank-you gift from the NPS.



For more information, please call the Denali National Park Volunteer Office at 907-683-9504 or visit the park’s website.

For up to date information on visiting Denali please visit www.nps.gov/dena or download the free NPS app in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

