Department Begins Issuing $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payment







JUNEAU, Alaska — Tuesday Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter announced that this week the department began issuing the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments, provided for in the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020.

These payments are being made on regular unemployment insurance claims for the week of unemployment beginning Dec. 27, 2020. The department is working on programming to facilitate the payment of FPUC to individuals collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and it expects to issue the first payments for PUA clients next week.

Individuals will continue to receive this $300 FPUC payment for each week they are eligible to receive benefits under any state or federal unemployment insurance program. Payments will be issued through the week ending March 13, 2021. Similar to regular unemployment insurance benefits, this payment is subject to an IRS tax withholding.

