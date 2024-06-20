Department Joins With U.S. Army To Provide New Pathway For Service Members In Alaska





ANCHORAGE — On June 14, 2024, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD) signed an agreement with the U.S. Army for the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program. The Alaska Army National Guard signed the agreement, on behalf of the U.S. Army.

The Army PaYS Program provides Active-Duty Soldiers, Army Reserve Soldiers, ROTC Cadets and Army National Guard Soldiers with five guaranteed job interviews, and possible employment. As a PaYS partner, DOLWD will be listed as a potential employer for soldiers and cadets to consider and provides the Department with access to a pool of highly skilled, motivated, and professional candidates. Soldiers and Cadets have another Alaska-based employer to consider when planning their next career step after their military service, or during their service in the Alaska National Guard.

“The Army PaYS program is a fantastic opportunity for service members to get connected to great jobs,” said Commissioner Catherine Muñoz. “I am proud to have the Department of Labor and Workforce Development as a PaYS partner and I encourage Alaska employers to consider becoming a PaYS partner to have another connection to a group of great applicants.”

“The Alaska Army National Guard is deeply grateful for the privilege of partnering with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development in this endeavor,” said Alaska Army National Guard Colonel Donna Johnson, Deputy Chief of Staff of Logistics. “This partnership will increase opportunities for our Soldiers while providing the Department of Labor and Workforce Development with trained and dedicated professionals to employ. We look forward to what the future holds for this partnership.”

DOLWD is ready to assist Alaska-based employers with information about the Army PaYS program, or the Department of Defense SkillBridge program