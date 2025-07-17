Department of Law Formalizes Process for Alaskans to Request an Investigative Grand Jury









(Anchorage, AK) – Alaskan residents now have a more accessible and transparent process to request an Investigative Grand Jury to probe suspected systemic wrongdoing by public figures or public entities in Alaska. This effort aims to empower the community and ensure that public trust in government is maintained.

This Department of Law initiative formalizes a process that follows rules created by the Alaska Supreme Court by dedicating a new webpage, standing up policies and procedures, and assigning attorneys to examine criteria to facilitate the convening of an Investigative Grand Jury in situations where citizens present evidence on matters that jeopardize public welfare or safety.

“The Alaska Constitution guarantees that an Investigative Grand Jury will have the authority to investigate matters of public welfare or safety, and that this right shall never be suspended,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “This new, transparent process ensures that every Alaskan’s voice can be heard when it comes to safeguarding our community and holding our government accountable.”

In 2022, the Alaska Supreme Court issued an order (“SCO 1993”) that amended Alaska Criminal Rules 6 and 6.1 and assigned the Alaska Attorney General to review requests by citizens to determine if the request meets the necessary requirements and should be presented to the court to convene an investigative grand jury.

The new guidance and citizen-initiated application are intended to create a clear, repeatable process that is transparent. The Department of Law’s guidance in an accessible written form makes public feedback feasible and creates a pathway for citizens to challenge the process if they wish to do so.

A grand jury has the authority to investigate by subpoenaing witnesses, examining documents, and taking testimony under oath to scrutinize issues that jeopardize public welfare or safety.

This process only addresses the convening of Investigative Grand Juries, which investigate complaints of public welfare and safety brought by citizens. It does not pertain to criminal grand juries initiated by prosecutors or jurors under Criminal Rule 6, nor Investigative Grand Juries initiated by a grand juror.

Once convened, an Investigative Grand Jury can serve Alaska by conducting a thorough investigation into systemic issues of public welfare or safety. When an Investigative Grand Jury determines that a public report is warranted, the report can help foster greater transparency and accountability within Alaska’s state government and public institutions. The Investigative Grand Jury reports require judicial review before publication.

If a citizen investigation involves actions, sections or offices within the Department of Law, a neutral prosecutor will be appointed to advise the Investigative Grand Jury.

This process, formalized by the Department of Law, is the first phase in ensuring this important constitutional right is met in compliance with Alaska Supreme Court’s rule. The Attorney General and the Department of Law will continue to examine ways to make the Investigative Grand Jury process more accessible and transparent for all Alaskans.

For more detailed information on the procedures, please visit the new webpage.

