Department of Public Safety Advisory







Avalanche danger remains elevated throughout much of the state this weekend. Over the last several days there have been several close calls as well as an avalanche fatality in Alaska. If you are planning on recreating in the mountains or backcountry over the next several days, be sure to be prepared for the heightened avalanche danger. Before you depart for the field:

– Check avalanche forecasts.

– Tell a trusted friend or family member where you are going and when you plan on returning.

– Carry avalanche safety equipment, including an avalanche beacon, probe, shovel, and airbag system.

– Carry an emergency communication device that will work in the area you will be recreating.

You can check the following avalanche information centers to see their latest forecasts:

– Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center

– Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center

– Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center





