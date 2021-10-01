Department of Revenue Announces 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend Amount





(Juneau, AK) – Beginning the week of October 11th, an estimated 643,000 Alaskans will start to receive their 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) in the amount of $1,114.00.

Alaskans who are determined eligible by October 7, 2021, filed electronically, and chose direct deposit, will see funds deposited into their bank accounts the week of October 11th. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by October 21st, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of October 25th.

Ninety percent of Alaskans chose to file electronically in 2021. Ninety-five percent of those applicants signed their applications electronically. These figures are record numbers for the PFD Division. Electronic applications and signatures improve accuracy, timely eligibility determinations, and reduce the costs to the Division, which benefits all Alaskans.

Alaskans are encouraged to use the state’s website, MyPFD, to check the status of their PFD application.

2021 marks the 40th year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resource wealth. Following the 2021 dividend payment, the estimated total of all funds disbursed to Alaskans, including the one-time 2007 Resource Rebate, will exceed $26 billion dollars.

###