Alaska Mental Health Trust Awards More Than $1.2m in Grants







Anchorage, Alaska (April 20, 2021) – The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority (Trust) awarded more than $1.2M in grants to organizations across the state in the third quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2021.

Trust grants are awarded throughout the year to Alaska nonprofits, Tribal entities, state and local government agencies, and service providers. This quarter’s grants, part of the Trust’s approximately $25M annual grant program, fund beneficiary-supporting programs and initiatives that align with the Trust’s mission and values. Beneficiaries include Alaskans who experience mental illness, substance use disorders, developmental disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, and traumatic brain injuries.

“Trust funds can help beneficiary-serving organizations increase capacity, pilot new programs, and creatively serve vulnerable Alaskans,” said Mike Abbott, CEO of the Trust. “We are grateful to be able to support so many partners with Trust resources and know that these organizations play a critical role in improving outcomes for our beneficiaries.”







Many of the projects that are awarded Trust grants will also receive funding from the philanthropic community, private donations, earned revenue, and other community support. The total value of the projects funded by the Trust this quarter is approximately $12.9 million.

Among the grants awarded in the third quarter of FY 2021:

Mind Aerobics: Delaying the Advance of Dementia Symptoms

Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska: $83,100

Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska is implementing a new series of cognitive training programs that have been developed to support individuals who are concerned with their memory, and who have received a diagnosis of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. This program, called Mind Aerobics™, has been developed by experts and has shown to be an effective, non-pharmacological intervention that helps strengthen and maintain cognitive function. The programs can be delivered virtually, with the hope of offering in-person sessions when pandemic-related conditions allow. The Trust is supporting this project in concert with the Mat-Su Health Foundation.

Chanlyut Fresh Start Intake Space

Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc.: $87,500

Chanlyut, a substance use disorder treatment program, serves Trust beneficiaries who are transitioning from corrections, a higher level of inpatient residential care, or needing more than what outpatient programming can offer. Trust funding will help Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) renovate an existing space in their building for screening new intakes as they prepare to enter the program. Chanlyut is a vital part of the CITC Recovery Services treatment continuum, and helps provide treatment, peer-to-peer support, skills training, and successful community reintegration for those living in southcentral Alaska.

Resource Center for Parents and Children Behavioral Health Program

Resource Center for Parents and Children, Fairbanks: $45,000

Trust funds will support this capacity building project that expands mental health therapy services for children and families in the Fairbanks/Northern Region who have experienced trauma and abuse. Following a traumatic event, ready access to early intervention and therapeutic services can help reduce the impact of trauma and can serve as a preventative measure for the child and/or family needing higher levels of services, including institutionalization. Without effective therapeutic intervention, many children who experience trauma will have ongoing or long-term adverse social, emotional, developmental, and health outcomes that may impact them throughout their lifetimes. Trust funds will help support staffing and equipment costs for this expanded service.

Below is a complete list of Trust grants awarded in the last quarter. You can learn more about the grants in this quarterly grant report posted online.

Organization Name Project Title Grant Amount Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska Mind Aerobics: Delaying the Advance of Dementia Symptoms $83,100.00 City and Borough of Juneau Runaway and Homeless Youth Shelter and Rapid Rehousing $75,000.00 Alaska Injury Prevention Center Alaskan Shared Risk and Protective Factor Website $45,000.00 Resource Center for Parents and Children Resource Center for Parents and Children Behavioral Health Program $50,000.00 Alaska Public Health Association Alaska Health Summit $2,500.00 Valley Charities, Inc. 2021 Mat-Su Virtual Reentry Summit $5,000.00 Tanana Chiefs Conference Sobering Center Lease-Cost Assistance $77,000.00 Food Bank of Alaska Nourish Alaska’s Future Capital Project $50,000.00 Anchorage Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. COVID-19 Quarantine Housing Support $50,000.00 Ketchikan Wellness Coalition Ketchikan Reentry Coalition Housing Project $52,500.00 Conquer COVID Coalition, Inc. BreAK Free Campaign $25,000.00 University of Alaska Anchorage Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health Institute and Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Conference $30,000.00 Providence Alaska Medical Center dba Alaska Family Medicine Residency & Providence Family Medicine Center Family Medicine Virtual Care Room $36,000.00 Alaska Literacy Program, Inc. ALP IMPACT Family Literacy Program $10,000.00 Mat-Su Health Services Mat-Su Health Dental Services $50,000.00 Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc. Chanlyut Fresh Start Intake Space $87,500.00 Northern Hope Center Northern Hope Center Drop-In Center $80,000.00 Bridges Community Resource Network, Inc. 2021 Kenai Peninsula Project Homeless Connect $5,000.00 Peer Power Alaska 2021 Peer Power Self-Advocacy Summit $15,000.00 Sultana New Ventures, LLC dba The Foraker Group Health TIE Video Project $5,025.00 Sultana New Ventures, LLC dba The Foraker Group Health TIE Year 2 Funding $75,000.00 NAMI Alaska Peer-to-Peer Support $36,000.00 Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living The Bridge Encampment Outreach Project $75,000.00 Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living Reentry Housing $20,000.00 Mat-Su Senior Services Mat-Su Senior Services Senior Activities Program $50,000.00 Alaska Association on Developmental Disabilities Marketing for DSP Recruitment $21,500.00 Community Connections, Inc. Rock Wall Stabilization and Mitigation Measures $100,000.00





