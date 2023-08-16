Deshka River Closed to Retention of Coho Salmon; Other Susitna River Streams Remain at One Coho Salmon Bag Limit





(Palmer) – To increase the number of coho salmon passing through the Deshka River weir and conserve coho salmon across the Susitna River drainage, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is closing the Deshka River to the retention of coho salmon and maintaining the reduced coho salmon bag limit of one fish in all other waters of the Susitna River drainage effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, August 17 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023. Waters of Alexander Creek, Unit 2 (Parks Highway streams), Unit 3 (upper Susitna north of Talkeetna), Unit 5 (Talkeetna River), and Unit 6 (Chulitna River) of the Susitna River drainage are restricted to three salmon per day and in possession, of which only one may be a coho salmon. Waters of Unit 1 (excluding Alexander Creek and Deshka River) and Unit 4 (Yentna River) of the Susitna River drainage are restricted to three salmon per day and six in possession, of which only one per day and two in possession may be a coho salmon. Further, use of bait continues to be prohibited in all flowing waters of the Susitna River drainage, including the Deshka River. Only artificial lures are allowed.

“The Deshka River coho salmon sustainable escapement goal (SEG) is 10,200–24,100 fish. As of August 14, only 965 coho salmon have passed upstream of the weir with a projected escapement of 1,653 fish.” stated Palmer Area Management Biologist Sam Ivey. “Reports and observations on the Deshka River indicate below average numbers of coho salmon holding in the mouth area and likely too low to achieve the escapement goal at this time. Therefore, it is warranted to close the Deshka River to the retention of coho salmon and conserve coho salmon in the remainder of the Susitna River drainage.”



