Despite being Strangled K9 Blitz takes down his Man in Wasilla





On Wednesday morning Alaska State Troopers responded to a Wasilla residence after receiving a report of a disturbance at that location. Ultimately Southcentral SWAT was activated and responded to the incident.

After receiving the disturbance report that said 45-year-old Richard Hacker “was actively destroying his family member’s residence and filling it with natural gas,” Troopers would speak with his neighbors who told troopers that Hacker had attempted to assault them with a crowbar and had damaged their home.

When troopers arrived, Hacker began making “multiple threatening statements” before barricading himself in his residence.

All attempts to perform crisis negotiations were fruitless and Southcentral SWAT was activated and called to the scene. A short time later, chemical munitions were deployed, causing Hacker to exit the house. Troopers found it necessary to deploy less lethal munitions, a taser, and K9 Blitz in the attempt to detain Hacker who continued to forcefully resist.

During Blitz’s takedown, the suspect strangled the canine, although no serious injuries were sustained by the dog.

“Hacker was taken into custody and transported to Mat-Su Regional Hospital for medical clearance and treatment of the K9 bite,” troopers reported. After he was cleared, Hacker was transported to Mat-Su Pretrial and remanded there on charges of Assault III x 2, Criminal Mischief III (Domestic Violence), Criminal Mischief IV, Resisting Arrest, and Harming a Police Dog II.



