Detectives Seek Person of Interest in February 4th East 12th Avenue Homicide

Alaska Native News Feb 21, 2019.

Anchorage police have identified and are seeking a person of interest in the shooting homicide of 30-year-old Salisa Loucks, who was found shot to death in a vehicle on East 12th Avenue on February 4th.

APD responded to the scene after the report and found Loucks dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body in a Jeep SUV in an alley at the location. Detectives opened an investigation and determined the shooting to be drug-related.

On Wednesday, detectives asked the public’s assistance in locating person of interest 38-year-old Falesavili J. Mataia. APD reports that she may have information regarding the case.

Mataia is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





