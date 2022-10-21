Devon Brown Sentenced to 18 Years for Two 2017 Anchorage Shootings





(Anchorage, AK) – Today, 24-year-old Devon Maurice Brown was sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for offenses at two separate shootings in Anchorage in 2017.

Judge Peterson sentenced Brown to one count of first-degree assault, a class A felony, for the April 22, 2017 shooting of a Carrs’ employee. Peterson found that Brown’s conduct was “among the most serious conduct” included within the definition of first-degree assault. Brown was also sentenced to one count of second-degree weapons misconduct, a class B felony, for a shooting on March 14, 2017 at a house party in South Anchorage. Brown was sentenced to serve 16 years with 8 years suspended for the assault conviction, plus two additional years for the weapons misconduct conviction, pursuant to a plea bargain with the prosecution.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson recognized the bravery of the assault victim and the effect that Brown’s conduct had on the community. He noted that “the victims in this case went above and beyond just to try to protect the store.” He further noted that these are the type of crimes that “really cause people in our community to have concern for their personal safety.”

Brown is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He will serve a composite sentence of 18 years with 8 years suspended (10 years to serve), to be followed by a period of supervised probation of five years.

