Dictator Donald Thinks He’s Invincible; He’s Not

Convicted felon Donald Trump has declared war on Americans. In less than two weeks, he has become the dictator, a role he celebrated in his campaign. He is using illegal executive orders as poisoned spears against just about every program the federal government administers to advance the health, safety, and economic well-being of all Americans.

Until temporarily enjoined by a federal court, Trump pushed to cut all monies that fund schools, housing, nutrition programs, and healthcare—especially Medicaid for over 80 million children, women, and men and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Essentially, he and his minions are going berserk, smashing the law, tearing up our Constitution, and inviting lawsuits which they can delay, with your tax dollars, until they reach Trump’s handpicked corrupt U.S. Supreme Court cronies.

The media can scarcely keep up with just listing the vicious cruelty of Der Fuhrer driven by vengeance and greed arising out of his deeply unstable egomania. Trump’s abuses of power can be divided into three categories:

Driving to destroy the historic safety net leads to a collective homicide. Yes, without food, healthcare, and safety initiatives, Americans will die or get sick, whether they voted for Trump or not; Omnicide coming from directly shutting down federal agencies and their cooperation with other nations (quitting the Paris climate accords) from continuing the fight against climate violence and the accelerating intensity of wildfires, floods, droughts, hurricanes, extreme heat waves, and rising sea levels, and subordinating renewable energy to greenhouse gas-producing fossil fuels. Trump also quit the World Health Organization and froze federal programs working to foresee and forestall deadly pandemics; Genocide by continuing former President Joe Biden’s co-belligerency with mass killer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and adding support for the expulsion of the remaining survivors in Gaza to their death in the desert. Add these criminal mayhems to the censorship or persecution of anyone who opposes Trump.

With his fascistic henchmen (assured of Trump’s pardons for any criminal actions) to head the FBI and other crackdown agencies, he is unleashing a police state the likes of which American history has not seen since the days of slavery. The Trumpsters are also enabling expansion of private corporate prisons to incarcerate his enemies.

Together with Elon Musk, the Trump administration is moving to turn the civil service back into the spoils system. Musk is also going berserk, offering out-of-nowhere 2 million federal employees buyouts with pay until September. This is totally crazy, illegal, and dictated by a private mega-billionaire. You may remember the former Musk who warned about global warming and lethally out of control robots (AI).

These moves are part of a purge of experienced public servants, who serve people every day, to be replaced by the tribunes and agents of the corporate state or the final takeover of our government, by big business, with Trump at its head.

Right now, Trump, the failed gambling czar in the White House, and his minions think they are invincible. The GOP in Congress is cowed. The courts are Trump’s at the top level, and if they balk, he issues pardons. Who’s going to stop him and the rampaging Trumpsters?

In a word, The People. Already his polls are dropping. Under direct threat by Trump, the mass media is not all going to turn into Fox News. The stories of the pain, deprivation, and chaotic sadism imposed on totally innocent American families and workers will generate spontaneous resistance that translates into lower consumer buying amid higher inflation and the instability that small businesses dread. Even Chambers of Commerce will recoil at yet more tax dollars being unavailable for public infrastructure and instead going for more weapons of mass destruction to enlarge the military state.

All of this is to say that the demented Trump is deeply un-American as he touts America seizing the Panama Canal and Greenland, together with his designs on Canada.

Unless he changes course, he will be brought down by corruption throughout his ranks, plunging polls, resistance by many states and their attorneys general, and finally by a Congressional GOP realizing that it is their political skin or Trump’s. They will choose their own political survival.

Remember, during the Watergate scandal in 1974, a delegation of Republican Senators went to the White House and told then-President Richard Nixon that his time was up and that he had to resign for far, far fewer transgressions.

Trump knows no boundaries, no self-restraint, and has often declared that he will do whatever he wants, meaning operating in massive violation of the laws of our land. He is now ruling by dictates that are getting more sweeping and penetrating by the day. He should read a history book.

