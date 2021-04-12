Dillingham Man Indicted for Attempted Murder After Officer Involved Shooting Incident







(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, April 6th, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 32-year-old Daniel Wahl on one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the First Degree, and five counts of Assault in the Third Degree. The indictment is based on an incident that occurred on February 18, 2021 where Wahl is alleged to have fired at several responding law enforcement officers.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Wahl faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for the attempted murder charge, up to 20 years for the Misconduct Involving Weapons charge, and up to five years for the Assault charges.

This incident was investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr. Wahl is currently in custody on $100,000 cash bail.

