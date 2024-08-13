Disaster Assistance Center to Open for 2024 August Juneau Basin Flood Survivors





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON — On August 6, 2024 The Mendenhall Valley experienced major flooding after a glacial outburst flood occurred in Suicide Basin. Disaster Assistance Center’s will be available August 14-16, 2024, for Juneau residents to apply for State of Alaska Individual Assistance in-person, to ask questions about Individual Assistance, or to provide documentation.

The State’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help homeowners and renters who have experience damage to their primary residence or primary means of transportation. Homeowners who cannot return to their home are strongly encouraged to call the IA hotline number below or visit a Disaster Assistance Center.

In-person at a Disaster Assistance Center

Mendenhall Valley Library at 3025 Dimond Park Loop Juneau, AK 99801

Or

Generations Southeast Community Learning at 3239 Hospital Drive Juneau, AK 99801

August 14-16 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm,

Afterhours by appointment call 907-632-2165

Online and Telephone Registration

Ready.Alaska.Gov/IA or call 844-445-7131

Please have the following information with you when you visit the DAC:

Description of damages and/or losses

Home ownership documentation

Insurance information

Personal identification

Proof of occupancy (utility bill)

Representatives from the CBJ, Tlingit & Haida Tribe, American Red Cross of Alaska, and other agencies will be on hand at the DAC to provide assistance from their organization. For more information about the State’s Individual Assistance Program visit https://ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IA .

The deadline to apply for State Individual Assistance is October 9.2024



